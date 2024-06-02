AP Chambers organises Affiliate Council meeting

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) organised its Affiliate Council Meeting here on Saturday.

AP Chambers constituted the ‘Affiliates Council’ as an advisory body for advocating, converging and mobilising the views of the business community in the State for improving the overall business environment in the State.

The Affiliates Council comprises many state-level, district-level and city/town-level associations and sectoral associations that are affiliated to AP Chambers.

According to a release, AP Chambers organised the meeting to discuss and deliberate on the current business scenario, challenges faced by each sector, policy changes required and issues to be brought to the notice of Central and State governments. AP Chambers is preparing a comprehensive roadmap covering all the important sectors for the rapid economic development of the State that it intends to submit to the government in the next few days.

Presidents and Secretaries of several associations such as CREDAI, AP MSME Industries Association, All India Chillies Exporters Association, AP Textile Mills Association and others took part in the meeting.