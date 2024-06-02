Bifurcation blues continue to haunt Andhra Pradesh even after a decade

VIJAYAWADA: It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of the State, and the residual Andhra Pradesh is still devoid of its rightful share of assets, rue people of different sections.

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, who waged a relentless legal battle against the injustice done to the State in the name of bifurcation, says after a decade, the loss of AP is much more than what figures show.

Just from losing the assets of the institutions listed in Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the State is estimated to have suffered Rs 1.3 lakh crore loss. However, the loss of the capital city, delay in the construction of the Polavaram project, and non-implementation of various assurances given to the residual AP at the time of bifurcation, especially Special Category Status are beyond estimation.

“We can only blame the lack of political will for this situation,” observed Chalasani Srinivas, convener of Andhra Intellectuals Forum. Neither the TDP nor the YSRC which headed the government after bifurcation, made any significant efforts to get the issues regarding the apportioning of assets between the two sibling States resolved. “Though 60,000 employees were divided between the two States, the assets of Schedule XI and X remain undivided, which will be a huge problem in the coming days for AP,” he felt.

Even Undavalli agreed with his viewpoint. “The politicians, who have to fight for the rights of the people of the State have taken a ‘take it lite’ approach as the interests of several of them are in Hyderabad,” he observed sarcastically.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited New Delhi several times during his five-year regime to prevail upon the Centre to get the matters settled, but to no avail.