Celebrating resilience of cancer survivors

VIJAYAWADA: Often overlooked or misdiagnosed, several types of cancers, including ovarian, uterine, cervical and breast cancers, affect women, highlighting the immediate need for awareness among the people. Recognising possible symptoms and consulting a specialist is essential, as these cancers often occur after menopause but can affect women of all ages. National Cancer Survivors Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 2, bringing attention to the resilience of cancer survivors and the battle against cancer.

Amulya Chandu, a cancer survivor from Suryapet in Vijayawada and a noted Telugu poet, shared her experience with TNIE and said what started as a pinning pain in her chest, has turned into frequent cough, severe headaches and indigestion. “I ignored it in the beginning, but as the pain got intense, I approached the doctor and was diagnosed with second-stage breast cancer, creating tremors in my family. However, after getting admitted in NRI Hospital, the story of a five-year-old fighting cancer in the same hospital gave me the courage to face the illness,” she said. After surgery, with the support of family and regular medication, Amulya walked out of the hospital and is currently working with a news channel. Her poetic collection, ‘Onti Rommu Talli’, explains how Amulya battled against cancer.

Dr R Dinesh Reddy, Associate Consultant in Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, notes that unexplained weight loss, while beneficial through exercise and a proper diet, can be concerning without lifestyle changes. “Intense fatigue that affects daily functioning should also be checked. Changes in appetite, such as never feeling hungry, could indicate ovarian cancer, while changes in skin colour, texture, new moles, or sores warrant attention. Continuous pain in the pelvis and abdomen, along with gas, indigestion, bloating, and persistent nausea, needs to be checked,” he added.