Ensure no escalation of tensions on counting day: CEO to Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday appreciated the efforts of District Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in ensuring the conduct of elections in the State by and large in a free and fair manner amid peaceful atmosphere.

Terming the elections exceptional for Andhra Pradesh as it has witnessed the highest polling ever, he said the clear electoral rolls and above all the enthusiasm of people to exercise their franchise ensured a huge turnout.

“As we approach the critical phase of counting, I would like to remind you of the significant challenges that lie ahead. The atmosphere is fiercely competitive and emotions are likely to be heightened. Therefore, it is imperative to maintain law and order before counting, on the day of counting, and afterwards with utmost diligence,” the CEO stated in an appreciation letter.

Observing that the announcement of exit polls may provoke strong reactions, he said it is crucial to manage these reactions effectively to prevent any escalation of tensions. “We must be prepared to address any situation that may arise after the announcement of exit polls, he said.

“Any disturbance within the counting halls must be dealt with firmly and decisively. The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and Rule 53(4) empower you to remove any person from the place of counting who misconducts himself or fails to obey the lawful directions of RO,” he asserted.

Making it clear that instances of violence particularly in sensitive areas should be contained strictly, the CEO said continuous monitoring of identified trouble-prone areas should be ensured.