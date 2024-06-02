YSRC will achieve better results than exit poll predictions, asserts Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the party will achieve better results than the exit poll predictions that gave an edge to it.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Sajjala pointed out that the exit poll agencies that predicted majority to the YSRC in the elections explained various parameters like higher women voter turnout and others. Whereas the agencies that gave majority to the TDP-led alliance did not mention any of its advantage factors, he said.

“Different agencies have given different predictions in the exit polls. But we are confident of better results after the counting. In fact, there is a silent voting, and we are optimistic that a large number of voters gave their mandate to the YSRC,” he said.

Highlighting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not made any impossible promises in the party manifesto unlike TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Sajjala said the Opposition parties have formed an alliance due to lack of guts to take on YSRC individually. The people, who are well aware of the opportunistic alliance of the TDP, BJP and JSP should have given their massive mandate to the YSRC, he said.

“Ours is a positive agenda, and we have explained the same to the people. But the opposition parties have indulged in hate speeches and stooped too low in their electioneering,” he said.

Claiming that the State witnessed a change in the past five years in the direction of improving the living standards of people, he asserted that the trend clearly shows that the YSRC will get better results.