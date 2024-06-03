1,138 school buses in Nellore district yet to get fitness certificate from RTA

NELLORE : It is evident that educational institutions are not heeding the warnings of the Road Transport Authority (RTA) pertaining to the fitness of buses, unmindful of its danger potential.

In Nellore district, out of the total 1,517 school buses, only 379 have obtained the mandatory fitness certificate so far. Schools are set to reopen on June 12.

A whopping 1,138 school buses are yet to get the fitness certificate. During the RTA inspection, 71 buses have been outrightly rejected due to their poor condition and significant safety issues.

The RTA offices are located in Nellore, Atmakur, Kavali and Kandukur in the district. Each Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) at these offices can inspect up to 10 buses per day. With eight MVIs working at these RTA offices, they can issue fitness certificates to 80 buses a day.

Despite the RTA wherewithal to issue fitness certificates, a significant number of school buses in the district are operating without the mandatory certificate, causing a concern to parents about the safety of their children.

Though the RTA authorities have urged the school managements to promptly get their buses inspected before the reopening of schools, the response seems to be lukewarm. Hence, the RTA authorities are set to crack a whip on the school buses without fitness certificate to ensure that student safety is not compromised.

Around 10 school bus mishaps have occurred in Nellore, Atmakur and Gudur in the last five years. Normally, the school management needs to form a committee with the parents to ensure the safety of students. The committee needs to inspect the condition of the bus every month. Even the RTA needs to verify the certificate issued by the committee. But the norms are not strictly adhered to by school managements, putting the lives of students in danger.

RTA to crack whip on unfit vehicles

Incharge RTO Murali Mohan has emphasised that all the school buses should obtain the fitness certificate without fail. “Rigorous checks will be conducted daily in the district and the buses without a valid certificate will be seized. Additionally, action will be taken against the school management concerned. Buses should be maintained on sound lines. Around 71 buses have already been rejected. Notably, buses older than 15 years are deemed unfit for operation,” he said.