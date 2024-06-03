Accused in stone attack on Andhra CM comes out of jail on bail

NELLORE : Vemula Satish, accused in stone pelting on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during an election rally, was released from Nellore Central Jail on Sunday on conditional bail after 45 days of remand. The stone pelting incident, which happened at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on April 13, sparked a controversy.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Satish had consistently denied his involvement in the alleged attack.

He asserted that he was wrongfully arrested in the case without any substantial evidence. He also alleged that police threatened him at gunpoint to admit the crime. “Some police officials offered money to admit to have pelted the stone on the CM, which I refused. During the CM’s campaign rally, myself and friends were near the Vivekananda School area, not at the flyover where the attack supposedly took place,” Satish claimed.

Meanwhile, Satish’s counsel Saleem made sensational allegations against the ruling party and police. He stated that the police attempted to keep Satish in jail for an extended period, and also filed multiple petitions in the court to deny him bail, but the court dismissed them.