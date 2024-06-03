All exit polls are fake: Parakala Prabhakar

VIJAYAWADA : All the exit polls are fake as there is anti-incumbency against PM Narendra Modi and his government, declared Parakala Prabhakar, a noted political economist, at an event on Sunday.

The occasion marked the unveiling of the book ‘Avineethi Chakravarthi Narendra Modi,; authored by Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, former MP and former Agriculture Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The event was held at Alapati Rama Rao Function Hall and chaired by Working President of All India Kisan Sangh, Y Kesava Rao. Prabhakar criticised the reliability of exit polls, pointing out discrepancies such as the prediction of 13 seats in a State with only 10 constituencies.

He condemned electoral bonds as a global scam, arguing that the book exposes the depth of this electoral fraud. Prabhakar urged the public to read the book to understand and oppose BJP’s alleged corruption. He asserted that the Supreme Court has declared electoral bonds unconstitutional and accused the BJP of enabling corruption while claiming otherwise. According to Prabhakar, contracts are awarded to those who issue electoral bonds, while judicial actions like ED cases and bail decisions are manipulated in favour of such contributors.

Sobhanadreeswara Rao, echoed Prabhakar’s sentiments, alleging that Modi disregards SC rulings and upholds unconstitutional practices through electoral bonds. He criticised both the YSRC and TDP for capitulating to the Central government, claiming that certain media sectors fail to address public needs and conceal truths about policies such as current bills, true-up charges, and the Land Titling Act etc.,

He expressed scepticism about exit polls predicting Modi’s return to power, citing his belief that PM’s governance relies on support from courts, the Election Commission, and government officials. He advocated for the I.N.D.I.A coalition to gain power to fulfil bifurcation promises, including Special Status for AP . He condemned Naidu and Jagan for their support of Modi.