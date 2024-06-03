Andhra Pradesh

Alliance poised for victory in Andhra Pradesh: CM Ramesh

BJP candidate Ramesh reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Anakapalli parliamentary constituency, and its seven Assembly segments.
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CM Ramesh, BJP candidate of Anakapalli parliamentary constituency, has expressed optimism of tripartite alliance win in the State.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP office in Anakapalli on Sunday, CM Ramesh said, “The exit polls, released on Saturday, indicate a strong likelihood of the TDP-led NDA victory in the State. This surge in confidence is mirrored at the national level, where exit polls suggest that the BJP-led NDA is poised for a third consecutive win. The predicted victory of NDA, both at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh, will be a catalyst for the State’s rapid economic development.”

Anakapalli
Elections 2024
Tripartite alliance

