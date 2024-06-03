Andhra Pradesh government launches cancer screening programme

VIJAYAWADA : In a significant move to combat cancer, the State government has launched a comprehensive cancer screening programme (CCSP) in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Visakhapatnam and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This initiative targets individuals aged 30 and above, aiming to screen for breast, oral cavity (dental), and cervical cancers. This initiative aims to improve the early detection and management of cancer cases across the State by leveraging the expertise of medical colleges and secondary care hospitals.

Screenings will be conducted by community health officers (CHO), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), and medical officers (MO) at Village Health Clinics (VHC). Individuals with abnormal findings will be referred to designated medical colleges in each district for further diagnosis and management.

The medical colleges have established Preventive Oncology Units (POUs) comprising specialists in various fields, including Gynaecology, General Surgery, ENT, Dental Surgery, Pathology, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Community Medicine.

A specialist in Community Medicine will act as the nodal person overseeing the programme at each medical college. Referred individuals will be diagnosed and treated for cancers at these colleges. POUs will also monitor the training at secondary care levels and ensure the quality of screening activities in the field.

A multi-stage training programme is underway to ensure effective implementation. The Homibaba Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, as the apex centre, is responsible for sensitisation training of POUs in medical colleges. The phase-2 training sessions target specialists like dental assistant surgeons and gynaecologists from secondary care hospitals (area hospitals, community health centres, district hospitals) at their respective medical colleges. The phase-3 training will be for MOs, CHOs, and ANMs, focusing on generating awareness, providing counselling, conducting screenings, and establishing a robust referral system for cancer screening activities.

Primary healthcare providers are being equipped to support this critical public health effort. Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar have been instrumental in initiating State-level training at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Visakhapatnam. Dr Venkateswar recently visited the institute, advising State-level trainers to actively participate in this prestigious programme for better outcomes. He appreciated the cooperation of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in providing training.

Upon completion of the third phase of training, NCD 3.0 screening with a special focus on the three types of cancers will begin through a house-to-house survey conducted jointly by CHOs and ANMs.

