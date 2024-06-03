AP weeping silently while Telangana celebrating Formation Day: Ex-MP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar urged whichever party forms the government after June 4, to take up the distribution of properties in Hyderabad on a war footing basis.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Sunday, Undavalli said the people of Andhra Pradesh have been going through untold mental agony and trauma for the past 10 years after bifurcation, while today Telangana celebrated its 10th Formation Day.

“The tragedy is that no promises made on the floor of the House have been realised. We are entangled in a debt trap and may not come out of it in the coming future. Besides no State capital and no infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is still awaiting completion of the Polavaram project. On the other hand Telangana State is celebrating its 10th Formation Day while Andhra is silently weeping,” he said.

Undavalli emphasised that it is the bounden duty of the new government to sort out the issues and ensure justice to the State.

Describing that the lack of progress in distribution of the assets between the two sibling States is a big setback to Andhra Pradesh, Undavalli said that the ninth and tenth schedules of AP Reorganisation Act lists over 240 public institutions that have a substantial number of properties.

“Andhra Pradesh did not get its rightful share after bifurcation regarding these assets. Not just Telangana, but even Central and Andhra Pradesh governments are least bothered to address the issue. The recommendations of Sheela Bhide committee formed to sort out the issue have remain confined to papers,” he observed.

Criticising the TDP and YSRC for lacking political will to resolve the issue, Undavalli said that the parties had wasted their time in levelling allegations and counter allegations on each other.

He emphasised the need for the elected people’s representatives to know their roles. “They should learn a lesson from Telangana State, where Assembly is conducted in the way it should, with everyone making their point,” he said while urging the MLAs to desist from using foul and unparliamentary language and tarnish the image of Legislative Assembly.