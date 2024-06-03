Foolproof security for counting in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao announced that elaborate and tight security arrangements have been made for the vote counting process on June 4.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dilli Rao stated that the EVMs are securely stored in strong rooms at Nimra and Nova Colleges in Ibrahimpatnam. Special measures have been implemented to ensure the counting process is completed within the stipulated time. The counting process for the Thiruvuru, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, and Nandigama assembly constituencies will take place at Nova College, while the remaining constituencies—Vijayawada East, Mylavaram, and Jaggayyapeta—will be counted at Nimra College.

He informed that postal ballots and EVM votes will be counted separately, with 14 tables allocated for each assembly constituency. “Arrangements have been made to complete the counting process by 6 pm with utmost care and accuracy,” he stated.