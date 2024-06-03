In-laws’ torture: Pregnant woman dies by suicide in Yanamalakuduru

VIJAYAWADA : In a tragic incident, a five-month pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday as she was unable to bear the pressure from her in-laws demanding a male child in Yanamalakuduru.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kavyasri.

Before committing the suicide, Kavyasri sent a message to her husband Srikanth.

In her message, Kavyasri told her husband that she could not give birth to male child as per the wishes of her in-laws and pressure from them were the reasons behind her extreme step.

According to police, the deceased woman married Srikanth five years ago and gave birth to a girl child in 2021.

“When she came to know that she is going to give birth to a girl child again, in-laws were allegedly unhappy and insulted her. Unable to bear all the torment, she might have committed suicide,” said the police.

A case of suspicious death under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered and investigation is underway.