Spiralling vegetable prices hit commoners in Chittoor & Nellore

TIRUPATI : The surge in vegetable prices in both Chittoor and Nellore districts have begun to distress people. The sharp increase in vegetable prices is causing concern among homemakers, who are now carefully selecting more affordable options.
Almost all vegetable markets in both the districts are burdening the pockets of the local population, making it difficult for common people to afford their daily needs. Apart from the vegetables which are sourced from other parts of the country and are expensive, such as carrots, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and others, locally grown varieties have become inaccessible to the people.
Normally, essential cooking vegetables would be affordable for consumers during this part of the year. However, the current vegetable prices in the markets are beyond the means of the average consumer, having increased nearly Rs 20 to Rsa 40 per kilogram for some vegetables and double the prices in case of beans and potatoes in both Tirupati and Chittoor districts.
The scorching summer heat has adversely affected the district’s vegetable yield, resulting in disappointing harvests. The limited produce available is being redirected to other regions, creating a supply crunch in local markets. “Officials must take action to control prices. Farmers should be educated about crop cultivation methods and seed selection. There is a difference between the prices at which traders buy from farmers and sell to consumers. If regulated, it will benefit both ryots and consumers,” said S Kumar from Chittoor.
In western part of Chittoor, where leafy and other vegetables thrive abundantly, farmers are inclined towards vegetable cultivation due to the region’s favourable climate. However, there’s a concerning trend of farmers focusing solely on crops fetching higher prices, neglecting the demand for a diverse range of vegetables.
“Diversifying crop cultivation by allocating acreage to various vegetables like brinjal, beans, cluster beans, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, and ridge gourd could stabilise prices and prevent losses for farmers, thereby easing the burden on consumers. Also, implementing careful seed selection and increasing the use of organic fertilisers can enhance crop resilience against pests and diseases,” said a retired Horticulture official. Many traders and farmers from bordering mandals such as Palamaner, V Kota, and Brahmasamudram frequently visit the Koyambedu market, along with people from Mukalacheruvu, Nagari, Madanapalle, BN Kandriga, Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu, for exporting and importing vegetables from Chittoor.