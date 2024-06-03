Spiralling vegetable prices hit commoners in Chittoor & Nellore

TIRUPATI : The surge in vegetable prices in both Chittoor and Nellore districts have begun to distress people. The sharp increase in vegetable prices is causing concern among homemakers, who are now carefully selecting more affordable options.

Almost all vegetable markets in both the districts are burdening the pockets of the local population, making it difficult for common people to afford their daily needs. Apart from the vegetables which are sourced from other parts of the country and are expensive, such as carrots, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and others, locally grown varieties have become inaccessible to the people.

Normally, essential cooking vegetables would be affordable for consumers during this part of the year. However, the current vegetable prices in the markets are beyond the means of the average consumer, having increased nearly Rs 20 to Rsa 40 per kilogram for some vegetables and double the prices in case of beans and potatoes in both Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

The scorching summer heat has adversely affected the district’s vegetable yield, resulting in disappointing harvests. The limited produce available is being redirected to other regions, creating a supply crunch in local markets. “Officials must take action to control prices. Farmers should be educated about crop cultivation methods and seed selection. There is a difference between the prices at which traders buy from farmers and sell to consumers. If regulated, it will benefit both ryots and consumers,” said S Kumar from Chittoor.