Take measures to avoid interruptions at counting centres in Andhra Pradesh: CEO to DEOs

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the officials to take all precautionary measures to avoid interruptions at counting centres. The CEO made it clear that those trying to disturb the counting process should be sent out of the counting halls and legal action must be taken against such persons.

Ahead of the counting of votes on June 4, the CEO conducted a video conference with the District Election Officers (DEOs) from the State Secretariat on Sunday and took stock of the arrangements being made for the counting.

Observing that the atmosphere is fiercely competitive and emotions are likely to be heightened, the CEO suggested to DEOs that it is imperative to maintain the law and order situation before counting, on the day of counting and afterwards with utmost diligence. There should be no compromise on maintenance of law and order, he asserted.

“Immediately after the completion of counting, every EVM should be secured after sealing it. Form-21C/21E related to the announcement of results should be sent to the Central Election Commission the next day,” he said, adding that the Index cards should be handed over to his office before June 8. Saying that an agent each will be allowed at every counting table, the CEO said that in case of the absence of the candidate, an agent can be allowed at the table of the Returning Officer. Except Form-17C, pen or pencil, and plain paper, no other articles will be allowed inside the counting hall along with the agent, he clarified.

Mediapersons with authorised letters should be allowed into the designated media centres. “There should be no objection even if they have mobiles with them. However, mediapersons should not be allowed into the counting centres along with mobile phones,” the CEO said.

Additional CEOs P Koteswara Rao and MN Harendhira Prasad, Joint CEO S Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.