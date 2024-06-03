Tirumala: Akhanda Sundarakanda recitation ends

TIRUMALA: The Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam concluded with Purnahuti with Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham on Sunday. The utsava deities of Sri Bhu sameta Srivaru, Rukmini sameta Sri Krishna, Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya sameta Sri Rama were seated. The vedic scholars led by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani, rendered 2,823 Shlokas from Sundarakanda.

Earlier, the Annamacharya artistes rendered Sri Hanuman Jaya Hanuman Bhajan at the beginning of the programme.

The grand event was concluded with Purnahuti in the evening.

TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, SV Vedic University VC Ranisadasivamurty, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr Sridevi and others were present.

Scores of devotees who watched the programme live on SVBC lauded the event by TTD on the occasion of five day long Hanuman Jayanti festivities.