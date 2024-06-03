Traffic curbs announced for counting in Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA : In preparation for the vote counting on June 4 in Palnadu district, SP Malika Garg announced traffic diversions to minimise inconvenience for travellers and motorists.

On June 4, traffic from Narasaraopet city towards Vinukonda will follow a diverted route: vehicles should take Station Road, Lingam Gunta, Ikkurru, Rompicharla Cross Road, and then the Addanki Narket Palli Highway to Santamaguluru Cross Road.

Heavy and medium transport vehicles heading from Narasaraopet to Ongole must travel via Chilakaluripet and then onto the highway to Ongole. No vehicles will be allowed through Uppalapadu and Petlurivaripalem villages on Vinukonda Road, except for emergency vehicles and those specifically heading to JNTU for the counting process.

Malika noted that the counting centre and its vicinity are under continuous surveillance with CCTV cameras and police drones. A security arrangement is in place, involving state police, state special police forces, and central armed forces. Inter-district and inter-state check posts will be scrutinised, and any antisocial activities will face strict action. Outsiders are barred from entering Narasaraopet town on counting day. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than three people, is enforced district-wide.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors, watch the results on TV, and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. The SP warned against inciting conflicts or spreading provocative comments on social media between political parties. No permissions will be granted for victory rallies, bursting of firecrackers, or processions with DJs after results are announced.