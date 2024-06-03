Will Pawan script a political blockbuster in Pithapuram segment?

KAKINADA : Ever since actor-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has sounded the poll bugle to contest Pithapuram Assembly constituency, the segment has garnered significant attention not just from the State but across the nation. This agriculturally dominant constituency is not only crucial to JSP and YSRC but also to Pawan Kalyan himself, who tasted defeat in the 2019 elections.

On the other hand, to level the equations with the JSP chief, YSRC has fielded Kakinada sitting MP Vanga Geetha. The party supremo, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also announced deputy CM post to Geetha, which proves that YSRC has taken the issue seriously.

Geetha is backed by Godavari districts regional coordinator Midhun Reddy, Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu, Tuni MLA and Minister Dadisetti Raja, former minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham and several other community leaders.

Determined to ensure victory of the JSP chief, Pawan’s brother and party secretary K Nagababu, film actors, Jabardasth team and other influencers had been staying in Pithapuram to garner support of the people. As part of tripartite alliance TDP local leaders and Pithapuram former MLA SVSN Varma also gave their support to Pawan Kalyan until the polling.

Sources claim that Pawan’s promise to develop Peda Gaya temple town, and Kakinada-Uppada road has attracted a decent number of voters in the constituency.

Predicting that Pithapuram sitting MLA Pendem Dorababu may lose against Pawan Kalyan, the YSRC top brass gave the ticket to Vanga Geeta.

Since then the Kakinada sitting MP relentlessly campaigned to win the hearts of the electorate. She also relied on the positive feedback of CM Jagan’s welfare schemes including Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevana, YSR Aasara and other schemes, to woo the voters. However, the political analysts opine that anti-incumbency would take over this year’s results as most of the workers from organised and unorganised sectors, and unemployed youths cast their votes in favour of JSP.

Anti-incumbency may favour Jana Sena

