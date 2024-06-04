Andhra Pradesh: Agri officials directed to make foolproof arrangements for distribution of seeds

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the agriculture department officials to make foolproof arrangements for the distribution of different varieties of seeds to the farmers for the Kharif season.

Reviewing the action plan for the Kharif with the agriculture department officials on Monday, he said paddy, groundnut, cotton, and other seeds should be provided to the farmers promptly through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He asked the officials to monitor the distribution of the seeds at the mandal level. He instructed the officials to act tough against those engaged in the production and sale of spurious seeds or germinated seeds. All the staff at the field level were asked to be on alert for such incidents.

Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said every measure has been taken for smooth distribution of seeds at subsidised prices. “As much as 2.35 lakh quintals of paddy seeds are available against the required 2.24 lakh quintals,” he said.