Andhra Pradesh: Police beef up security at Nimra, Nova colleges and Krishna varsity

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police (CP) PHD Ramakrishna and Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said elaborate arrangements were made for the counting process slated for June 4 at Nimra college and Krishna University.

The CP said three-tier security at the counting centre and strong rooms were placed at Nimra and Nova colleges and necessary instructions were given to the police serving duties to be on high alert in order to avoid any untoward incidents on the day of counting.

In a press release on Monday, SP Asmi claimed that general elections on May 13 were held on a peaceful note and stated that strict measures were taken for the vote counting process.

The SP said traffic diversions were imposed at Krishna University and separate parking places arranged for candidates and agents appearing for vote counting process on Tuesday. “All the proceedings in the university will be monitored round-the-clock and more than 200 CCTV cameras were installed,” the SP said.

Collector inspects counting centre at KRU

Krishna District Election Officer and District Collector DK Balaji inspected the counting centre at Krishna University (KRU) on Monday. He took stock of cell phone safekeeping counter set up for each constituency at Krishna University. He also inspected the arrangements in the postal ballot and EVM counting halls in the Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Building