Chittoor sericulturists get profits as silk prices go up

CHITTOOR: The price of silkworm cocoons has been on the rise for the past few days, bringing joy to the sericulture farmers in Annamayya district. With 12,839 acres dedicated to mulberry plantations, the district now ranks third in successful cultivation, resulting in substantial profits for local farming communities.

The price of silkworm cocoons increased to Rs 505 - 550 per kilo this year, a significant leap from the Rs 275 recorded in 2019. Madanapalle and Thamballapalle constituencies lead in mulberry cultivation within the district. The erstwhile Chittoor district boasts an annual silkworm production of 22,000 to 25,000 metric tonnes.

Favourable conditions, including the State government’s subsidies, encouraged farmers in the region to pursue sericulture. Overall, Karnataka ranks first in sericulture, with India standing next to China globally. “We have been conducting programmes to raise awareness among farmers about the mulberry plantations in all mandals,” said an official of the Sericulture Department.