Contestants poll fortunes depend more on postal ballots in Anantapur?

ANANTAPUR: As all set for counting of votes in the general elections on Tuesday, anxiety has gripped contestants on outcome. With the release of exit polls, the candidates and cadre are keenly analysing the predictions whether they are in their favour or against. As there is no clarity on who will actually win the elections, all the candidates are apprehensive about their prospects.

Interestingly, it is the postal ballots cast by employees and teachers, rather than the EVM votes, that are causing a stir among the candidates. Postal voting took place in all the facilitation centres across the district from May 3 to 10.

There is a possibility that these postal ballots could have a significant impact on the winning margins of candidates in more than half of the 14 Assembly seats in the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district.

In the constituencies where the winning margin is narrow, these postal ballots could potentially alter the fortunes of candidates.

In the 70-year history of elections in Anantapur district, the number of postal ballots cast by employees and teachers is quite high this time. Both the ruling and opposition parties are claiming a majority share in the postal ballots.

As the employee and teacher unions have strongly opposed the government policies, these postal ballots are now causing jitters to YSRC candidates.

“The postal ballots polled in thousands, which is unprecedented, has gained significance now. As a result, in any constituency where a YSRC candidate loses by a slender margin, it is attributed to the anti-incumbency vote of government employees and teachers,” felt a political analyst.

The polling of 6,971 postal ballots in Anantapur Urban alone has become a contentious issue with everyone discussing its implications. Notably, not only votes of employees and teachers but also those of their family members could potentially influence the outcome.