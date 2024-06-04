Guntur GGH docs give new lease of life to two patients

GUNTUR: The doctors of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) performed a couple of rare surgeries giving new lease of life to the patients.

Disclosing the details, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that a 57-year-old patient, K Venkateswara Rao, native of Pamarru in Krishna district, had been suffering with a severe case of jaundice for the past few months and was admitted in Guntur GGH.

After conducting several tests, the gastroenterology department doctors found stones in the right part of the liver, which is a very rare medical condition.

The doctors successfully operated on him and removed the part with stones. The patient is said to be recovering and will be discharged soon, the doctor added.

In another critical case, a 16-year-old boy had been suffering with blood vomitings, anaemia, fever and lack of growth. His parents Sambasiva Rao and Kachana, residents of Guntur, consulted several doctors for the treatment of their son, but did not find any improvement in his health.

On May 16, he was brought to General Medicine OP in GGH, where gastroenterology doctors after conducting various tests identified that the portal vein, which transfers blood from liver to intestines, of the boy has been closed off which resulted in oesophageal varices and rectal varices.

The doctors performed splenectomy and vascular surgery successfully. The boy is expected to make full recovery, Dr Kiran Kumar added.