Monsoon advances in Andhra Pradesh, lightning kills two in Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal as of June 3, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre. The pre-monsoon showers for the last few days resulted in heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes and thunderbolts across various regions of Andhra Pradesh.
In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, severe thunderstorms caused tragic incidents over the weekend. On June 1, in the Padmapuram area of Araku Valley mandal, a lightning strike claimed the life of a villager from Lantampadu and seriously injured two others. The incident occurred while three youths were at a volleyball field, and the injured were quickly transported to Araku Hospital for treatment.
Totakurapadu village in Hukumpet mandal also experienced severe losses due to lightning strikes on the night of May 31.
The lightning resulted in deaths of four bullocks and 17 goats, significantly impacting farmers of the region.
Additionally, on Sunday night, a dilapidated one-storey building in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam collapsed after heavy rainfall. The owners had recently moved to a nearby house, anticipating the collapse due to the building’s poor condition.
A young fisherman, Thummi Poliraju from Jalaripeta, was killed by a lightning strike at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour early on Sunday. Poliraju had just reached the harbour from fishing amidst heavy rain. As his boat was moving towards the fourth jetty, lightning struck him.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority reported heavy rains (64.5-115.5 mm) in 43 locations on Sunday night. The highest rainfall was recorded at 125.7 mm in Narsipatnam (Anakapalli), 113.2 mm in Panyam (Nandyala), and 106.2 mm in Jaggayapet (NTR). Additionally, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in 205 areas.
Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema regions for the next four days.
Heavy rains lash Nandyal and Kurnool districts
Heavy rains lashed various parts of undivided Kurnool district, particularly in Nandyal district on Sunday night to Monday early hours, inundating several low lying areas. Nandyal district received an average rainfall of 56.70 mm in the span of 24 hours while Banaganapalle mandal received the highest rainfall of 178.80 mm. Meanwhile, Kurnool district received an average rainfall of 33.40 mm in the span of 24 hours with Yemmiganur mandal receiving the highest rainfall of 69.20 mm