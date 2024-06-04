Monsoon advances in Andhra Pradesh, lightning kills two in Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal as of June 3, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre. The pre-monsoon showers for the last few days resulted in heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes and thunderbolts across various regions of Andhra Pradesh.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, severe thunderstorms caused tragic incidents over the weekend. On June 1, in the Padmapuram area of Araku Valley mandal, a lightning strike claimed the life of a villager from Lantampadu and seriously injured two others. The incident occurred while three youths were at a volleyball field, and the injured were quickly transported to Araku Hospital for treatment.

Totakurapadu village in Hukumpet mandal also experienced severe losses due to lightning strikes on the night of May 31.

The lightning resulted in deaths of four bullocks and 17 goats, significantly impacting farmers of the region.

Additionally, on Sunday night, a dilapidated one-storey building in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam collapsed after heavy rainfall. The owners had recently moved to a nearby house, anticipating the collapse due to the building’s poor condition.