SRM-AP’s School of Engg & Sciences gets new dean

VIJAYAWADA: Prof CV Tomy, a seasoned academician and researcher, experienced administrator, and a dedicated professor, has been appointed as dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences at SRM University-AP.

A 1982 University Rank holder in B.Sc. Physics at Calicut University, he completed MSc in Physics from IIT Madras in 1984 and was conferred with a PhD in 1991 from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai. Selected for the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt (AvH) fellowship, he worked for a year at the University of Koln in Germany and then proceeded to work as a research fellow at the University of Warwick, England.

After a short tenure as a faculty member at IIT Kanpur, he moved to IIT Bombay in 1998 as an Assistant Professor in Physics. He rose to become a Professor, Head of the Department, and Institute Chair Professor at the reputed university.

Prof Tomy has also held administrative positions in various academic organisations. He has been the Chairman of GATE, JAM, and other entrance examinations for IITs. SRM-AP pro-chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan welcomed the new dean.