YSRC will make a clean sweep again in Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala
VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday asked his party cadre to be prepared for celebrations on Tuesday as the party is going to emerge victorious in the elections.
Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Tadepalli, Sajjala asserted that the YSRC will sweep the elections and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State for the second consecutive time.
Pointing out ‘special circumstances’ during counting, Sajjala said he asked the party’s counting agents to be alert during the orientation programme held for them. “I asked them to ensure that every vote that is meant for the party is counted. They have also been told not to leave the counting hall till the declaration is made,” he said.
On the Supreme Court verdict on postal ballots, Sajjala said, “The verdict does not make a wrong a right. It’s a matter of common sense.”
Without the details of the attesting officer, how his signature can be determined as authentic, he asked. He reiterated the party’s stand on the issue and asserted that it was the handiwork of TDP and questioned the timing of the modification of the Election Commission’s orders.
The YSRC leader maintained that no one can be on par with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when it comes to managing and manipulating the existing systems. He pointed out the transfer of police and other officials by the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came force to buttress his argument.
Sajjala said the highlight of this election was TDP allying with the BJP and controlling the Election Commission, and unfortunately, the EC had buckled under pressure exerted by the TDP chief. “Naidu is under the illusion that he will snatch victory by violating rules,” the YSRC leader observed. Asserting that the YSRC is a strong party, he said they have remained the same when in power or in the opposition.
Jagan to cadre: Be alert during counting of votes
YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the party cadre to be vigilant during counting. Taking to X, he posted, “All our party workers have shown great fighting spirit in this election. Continue the same spirit in the counting process and ensure that every vote given to us is accounted for by our party and bring success to our party.”