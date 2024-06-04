YSRC will make a clean sweep again in Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday asked his party cadre to be prepared for celebrations on Tuesday as the party is going to emerge victorious in the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Tadepalli, Sajjala asserted that the YSRC will sweep the elections and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State for the second consecutive time.

Pointing out ‘special circumstances’ during counting, Sajjala said he asked the party’s counting agents to be alert during the orientation programme held for them. “I asked them to ensure that every vote that is meant for the party is counted. They have also been told not to leave the counting hall till the declaration is made,” he said.

On the Supreme Court verdict on postal ballots, Sajjala said, “The verdict does not make a wrong a right. It’s a matter of common sense.”

Without the details of the attesting officer, how his signature can be determined as authentic, he asked. He reiterated the party’s stand on the issue and asserted that it was the handiwork of TDP and questioned the timing of the modification of the Election Commission’s orders.