Barring two, NDA wins all in North Coastal Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), has scored a landslide victory in the 2024 general elections in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, comprising Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.

The clear electoral mandate of the NDA in the district underscores the strategic prowess of the tripartite alliance and strong support for its agenda as it is set to win two out of three Lok Sabha segments. In terms of Assembly constituencies, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has secured all the seats, barring Araku Valley and Paderu.

Visakhapatnam LS TDP candidate M Sribharat defeated Botcha Jhansi of the YSRC with a record margin. Similarly, BJP candidate CM Ramesh won the Anakapalle MP seat, defeating YSRC candidate Budi Mutyala Naidu. YSRC Araku Lok Sabha candidate Chetti Thanuja defeated the BJP candidate and former MP Kothapalli Geetha.

In the ballot battle between the Guru and Shishya, TDP’s Ganta Srinivas Rao is heading towards another electoral victory against Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao of YSRC in the Bheemili constituency. Ganta’s win over his former disciple reflects the intricate dynamics of local politics and the electorate’s assessment of leadership capabilities.

It is interesting that Ganta has remained undefeated in the electoral arena since he made his debut in 1999. The defeat of key YSRC candidates across the Visakhapatnam district can be attributed to several factors. One significant aspect is the perceived failure of the incumbent administration to effectively address critical issues such as civic infrastructure, traffic management, environmental concerns, and lack of job opportunities.