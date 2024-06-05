Chandrababu Naidu, the survivor and warrior

VIJAYAWADA: When the TDP suffered a drubbing in the 2019 elections as it won only 23 Assembly seats out of the total 175, and going by the age of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu it was assumed to be practically impossible to bring back the party on track.

At one point of time, questions were raised on the very existence of the TDP as the party lost a series of elections held for the local bodies in the State. But Naidu, though could not keep his flock together with four of his 23 MLAs supporting the YSRC in the initial days itself, gradually bounced back with the candidates supported by the TDP winning the graduate MLC elections from the three regions of the State.

Later, the TDP also won the MLC seat under MLAs quota with the support of four rebel MLAs from the ruling YSRC. Finally, Naidu, a seasoned politician, has succeeded in bringing the TDP back to power in the 2024 elections, overcoming several odds, including his arrest in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case.

Though an alliance was forged with the BJP and JSP, the TDP has now bagged more seats than the magic figure on its own. Now, not only in the State, Naidu is set to get back his past glory at the Centre as the TDP will be a key player in the BJP-led NDA.

TDP leaders say that Naidu is now set to enter the State Assembly in his capacity as the CM as pledged by him in the past when YSRC leaders humiliated his family members on the floor of the House.