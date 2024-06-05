Election results shocking: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The massive drubbing it received has literally shocked the YSRC leadership. It is learnt that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock as to what hit them (the party) hard that they have to end up winning just a dozen seats during a brief conversation with his close confidantes.

The YSRC leadership, according to sources, now faces a daunting task ahead in the next five years with the NDA, particularly the TDP, likely to make moves to further weaken the party. With just 12 MLA and four MP seats with it, the YSRC may face the fury of the TDP-led NDA government going by the cases that the YSRC regime had registered against TDP leaders.

The YSRC earned the wrath of all the Opposition parties for being vindictive and registering cases against those who were vocal against it. Further, it went to the extent of imprisoning TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

The TDP, JSP and BJP have been alleging scam in liquor and sand policy of the Jagan government, and it is likely that the upcoming government may launch a probe to trouble the party and its leaders.

Further, Jagan also has to keep his flock of MPs and MLAs together for the next five years. Sources said though there is a potential danger of desertion of leaders, seniors may still stay with Jagan for the next five years.

The YSRC, which now stands as a party with lesser MLAs than the Jana Sena Party, which was mocked as a party without proper leadership and cadre, lost its status as Opposition party. It would also be seen as to how the YSRC with a strength of 12 members would face the treasury benches in the Assembly sessions.