Election results shocking: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The massive drubbing it received has literally shocked the YSRC leadership. It is learnt that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock as to what hit them (the party) hard that they have to end up winning just a dozen seats during a brief conversation with his close confidantes.
The YSRC leadership, according to sources, now faces a daunting task ahead in the next five years with the NDA, particularly the TDP, likely to make moves to further weaken the party. With just 12 MLA and four MP seats with it, the YSRC may face the fury of the TDP-led NDA government going by the cases that the YSRC regime had registered against TDP leaders.
The YSRC earned the wrath of all the Opposition parties for being vindictive and registering cases against those who were vocal against it. Further, it went to the extent of imprisoning TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.
The TDP, JSP and BJP have been alleging scam in liquor and sand policy of the Jagan government, and it is likely that the upcoming government may launch a probe to trouble the party and its leaders.
Further, Jagan also has to keep his flock of MPs and MLAs together for the next five years. Sources said though there is a potential danger of desertion of leaders, seniors may still stay with Jagan for the next five years.
The YSRC, which now stands as a party with lesser MLAs than the Jana Sena Party, which was mocked as a party without proper leadership and cadre, lost its status as Opposition party. It would also be seen as to how the YSRC with a strength of 12 members would face the treasury benches in the Assembly sessions.
The YSRC with its massive strength of 151 members and five of TDP and JSP members had took the 19 member TDP to task by muzzling its voice. It is likely that the treasury benches with a massive strength may adopt a similar strategy.
With all these, the party is likely to cosy up with the BJP, but with the TDP as an NDA partner, it is unlikely that the saffron party would allow it. The YSRC, at the same time, cannot look towards INDI Alliance with his strained relations with the Congress.
Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy turned emotional during a press conference on Tuesday, and said he accepts the people’s mandate.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “We have fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the poll manifesto and treated it as a Holy Bible, Quran and Bhagavadgita, but was not expecting this kind of results. However, we will respect the judgement of the people.”
Jagan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on their victory in the elections.
In an emotionally choked voice, Jagan said, “Our government extended Amma Vodi to 53 lakh mothers of students, supported 66 lakh senior citizens, disabled persons and widows by distributing pensions at their doorstep, and I am unable to understand the reason where their love and affection have gone.’’
He also recalled that they supported 26 lakh of 1.05 crore Self-Help Groups in the State. Jagan also wondered as to what happened to the votes of sisters who benefitted from Cheyutha scheme, 12 lakh parents of those students, who received fee reimbursement for their education, and several reforms by introducing English Medium education in government schools and his dreams to introduce IB syllabus for their future.
“We supported the farmers with Rythu Bharosa, input subsidy, free insurance, and I am unable to understand the reason where their love and affection have gone,’’ he said.
Listing out his various initiatives, Jagan said his government supported auto and cab drivers with Vahana Mitra scheme, extended Nethanna Nestham for handloom weavers, Matsyakara Bharosa for fishermen and Chedodu for Nayi Brahmins, Rajakas and tailors. Jagan also stated that his government worked for the uplift of the underprivileged.
He expressed his gratitude to the cadre, leaders, volunteers and the star campaigners of his party for supporting him. He alleged that the alliance was not able to decrease the 40% vote bank even though they did something fishy.
“It is not new for me to be in Opposition, and we are not new to agitations. We will face any hardship, regain and come to power” he said.
All ministers except Peddireddy bite dust
In the tsunami of TDP-led NDA in the State, the entire Cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, except Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, bit the dust. Senior ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satya-narayana and Buggana Rajendranath are no exception. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram also suffered defeat. Peddireddy won from Punganur Assembly constituency with a slender margin of 6,095 votes