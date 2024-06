VIJAYAWADA: In a historic comeback, if ever there was one, the TDP, in alliance with the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh, winning 164 out of the 175 assembly constituencies and 21 out of the 25 Lok Sabha segments.

The stunning public mandate left the outgoing chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC reeling with just 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats, a far cry from the 151 Assembly and 22 Parliamentary constituencies it won in 2019.

Except for Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Jagan himself, none of the cabinet ministers could win. In Jagan’s citadel too, Kadapa, the party could hold onto only three seats, including Pulivendula.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as Opposition leader in November 2021 had declared on the floor of the Assembly that he would re-enter the House again only as Chief Minister. And, his triumphant victory is truly remarkable.

From North Andhra to Rayalaseema, the NDA showed unimaginable dominance. The YSRC could not open its account in as many as eight undivided districts! It could not even put up an impressive performance in Rayalaseema where it clinched a majority of seats in 2019.

The TDP, on its own, won 135 of the 144 seats it has contested, while the JSP scored cent per cent by bagging all the 21 Assembly seats and two MP seats it contested. The BJP, which does not have a foothold in the State, too put up a great show winning eight MLA seats in districts like Srikakulam and Kadapa. It won three MP seats, with State party chief Purandeswari emerging victorious from Rajahmahendravaram.

Till last reports came in, the TDP secured a vote-share of 45.59% against the 39.17% in 2019. The YSRC’s share of votes tumbled to 39.37% as against the 49.85% in 2019. The BJP, which fought alone in 2019, garnered 2.83% against 0.84% in the previous elections. The JSP secured 8.48% votes. NOTA got 1.09% votes.