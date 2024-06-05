Showtime, the brain behind Telugu Desam’s landslide win

VIJAYAWADA: A three-pronged strategy which included formulating a thorough plan to rebuild the Telugu Desam Party, energise the cadre and establish a direct communication network is what seems to have worked for the yellow party.

From winning 23 Assembly and three Parliament seats in 2019 to bagging more than 136 Assembly and 16 Parliament constituencies, Robbin Sharma’s Showtime Consulting has played a crucial role in the party’s comeback.

Following the crushing defeat that the TDP faced in 2019, Robbin Sharrma, in the same year, began working with party supremo N Chandrababu to bridge the gaps within the party and strengthen it.

Showtime was founded by Robbin with Shantanu Singh as one of the directors and head of operations. It is pertinent to note that Robbin, noted election strategist Prashant Kishor, Rishi Raj Singh and Sunil Kanugolu had co-founded I-PAC, which was behind YSRC’s massive victory in 2019.

As part of TDP’s winning strategy, the political consultancy firm worked towards identifying the discontent that was brewing among the people against the ruling YSRC and turned that into support for the yellow party. Focus was then shifted to securing an electoral win to motivate the cadre.