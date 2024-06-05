TDP makes solid comeback in Rayalaseema region

TIRUPATI: Defying expectations, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has staged a remarkable comeback in the Rayalaseema region, once considered as an impregnable fortress for the YSRC. The resurgence has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, signalling a potential shift in the region’s long-standing allegiances.

The shift in Rayalaseema is not merely a series of isolated victories but rather an indication of broader regional discontent with YSRC governance. In 2019, YSRC had swept Rayalaseema, winning 49 out of 52 Assembly seats and all eight Parliament segments. The dramatic reversal in 2024, where TDP won 49 segments and regained dominance, suggests a potent combination of effective opposition strategy and a robust campaign resonating with voters’ aspirations for change.

The coalition with BJP and JSP broadened TDP’s appeal, drawing in diverse voter base. Focusing on governance issues, corruption, and the need for economic development, TDP struck a chord with voters. In addition to this, fielding a mix of experienced leaders and new faces helped address both nostalgia for past governance and a desire for fresh leadership in the drought-hit region.

Though Rayalaseema region is a bastion of Reddy community, support of BCs, SCs and STs has played a key role in bagging majority of votes to the alliance candidates.

The political analysts opine that the majority of YSRC contenders, who are also two-time MLAs, have faced anti-incumbency leading to their failure in securing votes both from urban and rural pockets.

Dissidence among the sitting legislators within YSRC cannot be ruled out, which eventually led to the downfall of the ruling party. The dissidence sprouted from Nellore district, where legislators including Anam Ramnarayana Reddy from Venkatagiri, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy from Nellore rural, and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy from Udayagiri have revolted against the party leadership. The YSRC has blamed these legislators for their alleged cross voting in MLC elections.