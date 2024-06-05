TDP makes solid comeback in Rayalaseema region

TIRUPATI: Defying expectations, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has staged a remarkable comeback in the Rayalaseema region, once considered as an impregnable fortress for the YSRC. The resurgence has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, signalling a potential shift in the region’s long-standing allegiances.
The shift in Rayalaseema is not merely a series of isolated victories but rather an indication of broader regional discontent with YSRC governance. In 2019, YSRC had swept Rayalaseema, winning 49 out of 52 Assembly seats and all eight Parliament segments. The dramatic reversal in 2024, where TDP won 49 segments and regained dominance, suggests a potent combination of effective opposition strategy and a robust campaign resonating with voters’ aspirations for change.
The coalition with BJP and JSP broadened TDP’s appeal, drawing in diverse voter base. Focusing on governance issues, corruption, and the need for economic development, TDP struck a chord with voters. In addition to this, fielding a mix of experienced leaders and new faces helped address both nostalgia for past governance and a desire for fresh leadership in the drought-hit region.
Though Rayalaseema region is a bastion of Reddy community, support of BCs, SCs and STs has played a key role in bagging majority of votes to the alliance candidates.
The political analysts opine that the majority of YSRC contenders, who are also two-time MLAs, have faced anti-incumbency leading to their failure in securing votes both from urban and rural pockets.
Dissidence among the sitting legislators within YSRC cannot be ruled out, which eventually led to the downfall of the ruling party. The dissidence sprouted from Nellore district, where legislators including Anam Ramnarayana Reddy from Venkatagiri, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy from Nellore rural, and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy from Udayagiri have revolted against the party leadership. The YSRC has blamed these legislators for their alleged cross voting in MLC elections.
Kadapa
A long-standing stronghold of the YS family, Kadapa district faced a major setback in the latest general elections, with the NDA alliance making significant inroads. The YS family has dominated this district for the past two decades, leading to consistent defeats for the TDP. However, in the 2024 general election results, the NDA alliance secured seven out of 10 Assembly seats, leaving the remaining three to YSRC. However, YSRC was successful in retaining both the Kadapa and Rajampet Parliamentary constituencies.
Kurnool
In stark contrast to the 2019 general elections, where YSRC dominated the Kurnool district by winning all Assembly and MP seats, this time, the tripartite alliance has achieved a landslide victory, winning all 12 Assembly segments and two Lok Sabha seats. Notably, no YSRC minister or MLA managed to retain their seats in the district.
Anantapur
Securing all 14 Assembly segments and two Parliament seats, TDP achieved a clean sweep in the undivided Anantapur district.
This significant victory showcases the TDP’s dominance in the region, with prominent leaders like Nandamuri Balakrishna and newcomers alike securing their segments convincingly.
Despite YSRC claiming to revive the major irrigation projects in the drought-hit region, the voters expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of the projects. The majority of the experts from the irrigation department opined that the YSRC has failed to give priority for interlinking of rivers. These YSRC’s setbacks gave the required edge to TDP leaders to woo the electorate.
Chittoor
Chittoor’s results were particularly noteworthy, with the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance achieving a landslide victory. The complete ousting of YSRC, which had previously dominated the district, highlights the alliance’s successful campaign strategy and voter disillusionment with the incumbents. Except YSRC senior leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in Punganur segment, NDA alliance contenders are leading in all segments in the district.
The alleged role of YSRC leaders in illegal mining in Chittoor district has become one of the reasons for strengthening anti-incumbency in the region.
2019 flashback
In the 2019 elections, YSRC achieved a sweeping victory by winning 151 Assembly seats and 21 MP seats overall, capturing 49 out of 52 Assembly seats and all eight Parliament seats in the Rayalaseema region.
The TDP lost all eight Parliament constituencies and secured only three Assembly seats in Kuppam, Hindupur and Uravakonda, represented by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Payyavula Keshav, respectively. Going by the district-wise results in Rayalaseema for 2019, YSRC won all 10 Assembly seats and both Parliament constituencies in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home district, YSR Kadapa. In Kurnool district, YSRC emerged victorious in all 14 Assembly seats and two Parliament constituencies.
In the 2019 polls, YSRC’s dominance extended to Naidu’s home district, Chittoor, where it won 13 out of 14 Assembly segments and both Tirupati and Chittoor Parliament constituencies. Chandrababu Naidu was the only TDP candidate to win in the district, marking his seventh consecutive victory in Kuppam.
In Anantapur district, a former TDP stronghold, YSRC won 12 out of 14 Assembly seats and both Parliament constituencies of Anantapur and Hindupur.
Recently, YSRC leadership reshuffled sitting MLAs and MPs to different constituencies and replaced some incumbent legislators with new candidates. This, along with anti-incumbency sentiment against current legislators, has impacted the YSRC.
TDP etches remarkable history in Nellore
Nellore district, which reposed its faith in YSRC during 2014 and 2019 polls, have given a landslide victory to TDP this time. TDP contenders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Sarvepalli) and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Atmakur) won the elections with huge margins. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy emerged victorious in the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency
2024
Total seats in Rayalaseema 52
TDP-led NDA leading 49
2019
YSRC won 49 out of 52 Assembly and all 8 Lok Sabha seats