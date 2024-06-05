Will focus on developing the State, not revenge: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the new government in Andhra Pradesh will focus on rebuilding the State and develop all sectors for overall growth, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan asserted that neither he nor other parties in the alliance will adopt a vindictive attitude.

During a meeting held at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pawan thanked his cadre, fans, followers and the people of Pithapuram for giving him a thumping majority in the Assembly constituency. Further, the actor-politician also thanked TDP leader SVNS Varma for supporting his candidature and contributing to his landslide victory.

Pawan won the segment with a majority of 70,279 votes against YSRC’s Vanga Geetha. “It is a historical day for me and the State. The victory in Pithapuram is the victory of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. With people reposing huge trust in me, I feel it is my responsibility to deliver good governance to them in return. JSP assures constructive administration and will show the public how administration should be done,” he said.

Ensuring that his party will work in tandem with TDP and BJP to develop the State, which suffered due to bifurcation and during the YSRC regime, Pawan said it is time for growth. He maintained that he has no intentions of indulging in vendetta politics or creating any trouble for the YSRC.

“YSRC leaders insulted me and created troubles in the past. But we will not focus on vindictive politics. We assure the people of Andhra Pradesh that law and order will be strictly maintained. Aspirations, hopes, and dreams of five crore people of the State will also be fulfilled. People are expecting change,” he assured. Pawan said all the promises, such as the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), mega DSC, and others, will be fulfilled in a year or less. “Jana Sena Party will stand by the assurances given to the people,” he promised.