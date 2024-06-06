Cairn sets to achieve net zero emissions

VIJAYAWADA: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group and India’s leading private oil and gas exploration and production company, is set to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, by pioneering Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) leadership across the E&P value chain.

As part of a multi-pronged strategy, Cairn’s focused ESG roadmap covers carbon emission reduction, leverage renewable energy sources, leveraging nature-based carbon solutions and adopting innovations such as waste to energy, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) among others. With this, Cairn has fast-tracked its vision of attaining Net-Zero Carbon by 2030, according to a release.

This year’s World Environment Day theme centres on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience. Cairn’s biodiversity conservation initiatives and nature restoration activities are spread across its operational areas in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

As part of its initiatives, Ravva in AP has now been transformed into a vibrant wetland of mangroves spread over 86 acres. Cairn has planned to source up to 70 MW of renewable energy by 2030, with a renewable Power Delivery Agreement for 25 MW set to commence in FY25.