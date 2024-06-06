E-office in Secretariat locked, logins blocked

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Wednesday locked the e-office in the Secretariat after receiving complaints regarding unauthorised movement and destruction of files. They also reportedly blocked access to logins of IDs and servers to protect crucial information.

According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh Special Force, which is tasked with the security of the State Secretariat, along with police and cyber crime police inspected the e-office wing under the IT department after Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta received complaints that files in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) were being moved and destroyed.

The personnel were also instructed to direct the staff not to shift any electronic gadgets, laptops and computers from the office without permission from the officials concerned.

Furthermore, the police personnel locked the e-office and blocked the access to logins of authorised IDs and servers in order to protect important files from unauthorised deletion or transfer.

It has been learnt that the cyber crime police took stock of the situation and verified all the proceedings of the e-office and file movement in the last two weeks.

The officials also questioned office staff, superintendents and senior assistants regarding the functioning of the e-office and day-to-day operations. They reportedly seized hard disks and pen drives from the e-office to preserve data.

Additionally, it has been alleged that some officials working in crucial departments destroyed files fearing action for their wrongdoings.

When TNIE contacted Thullur police, they said no complaint has been received in this regard and explained that the inspection is a part of regular exercise before the change of any government.