Jana Sena party will also play role of constructive opposition: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who led his party to a scintillating win with a 100% strike rate, has said they will be part of the government.

But at the same time, he made it clear that the JSP will take up the role of a constructive opposition, and fight for the cause of people. However, he said the party’s role in the government is technical, and they are working out. According to JSP sources, Pawan Kalyan will decide on who will join the government after returning from the NDA meeting in New Delhi, which he attended on Wednesday.

In a get-together meeting with the newly elected MLAs of his party at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said he is happy about the stupendous victory and the overwhelming public mandate, but at the same time is worried given the responsibility that came with the victory.

“We all got a good majority in the elections, some have even got more majority than me. However, every vote is a reminder from the public that they have entrusted the hope of a change,” he observed.

The JSP chief said he would take salary from the government, which is hard-earned money given to the government in the form of taxes. “Hence, I and my MLAs are duty-bound to explain when people confront us about any public issue,” he said, and vowed to strive to bring about a change the people desired.