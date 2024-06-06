TDP garners 45.60% vote share

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP emerged as the single largest party in the elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The yellow party has garnered 45.60% vote share, and won 135 seats, while the YSRC got 39.37% votes though it could win only 11 seats. The Jana Sena Party, which won 21 seats, has a vote share of 8.53%, and the BJP, which won eight seats, got a vote share of 2.83%.

As part of the tripartite alliance, the TDP contested 144 Assembly seats, JSP 21, and BJP 10.

According to the statistics of Election Commission of India, the State recorded a 80.66% voter turnout in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held on May 13.

The total increased to 81.86% when 1.1% of the postal ballots was added to it. In the 2019 elections, the State recorded 79.88% voter turnout, and when the postal ballots of 0.6% was added to it, the total was 80.48%.

In that election, the YSRC which emerged as the victor with 151 seats, secured a vote share of 49.95%, while the TDP which bagged 23 seats, got a vote share of 39.17%.

The JSP got a vote share of 5.53% with one seat. While both the TDP and YSRC had contested all the 175 Assembly seats, the JSP which entered into an alliance with the CPI, CPM and BSP, contested 137 seats. Though the BJP contested 173 seats, it failed to win even a single seat, and got a vote share of 0.84%. However, in 2024, there was a marked improvement, and political observers are of the view that this could well be a chance for the saffron party to stabilise its base in the State.