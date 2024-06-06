TDP seeks Speaker’s chair, 5 Cabinet berths

VIJAYAWADA: Dispelling rumours that he was considering feelers from the INDI Alliance, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday attended the NDA meeting in Delhi. Pictures of the meet showed the Andhra leader being seated right next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TDP is the second largest party in the NDA with 16 MPs.

Top party sources said Naidu has taken a firm stand that he wants to play a key role in the Modi 3.0 government. He is also learnt to have given the BJP brass a list of demands. These include the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post and at least five portfolios for the regional party.

The TDP is keen on the Speaker’s position because it comes with immense power and access, and the Chair will play a crucial role in case of a hung Parliament. Late GMC Balayogi from the party had served as Speaker in the A B Vajpayee government from 1998 to 2002.

A TDP MP said the party wants rural development, housing and urban affairs, ports & shipping, road transport & highways, and Jal Shakti ministries. It is also keen to have a junior minister in the finance ministry as the state is in dire need of funds.