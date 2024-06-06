Vijayawada railway division celebrates World Environment Day with gaiety

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway celebrated World Environment Day at Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil administered the World Environment Day pledge to the branch Officers and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) department for undertaking various conservation measures. He called upon the staff to reignite and renew the department’s commitment towards the green ecosystem in letter and spirit.

The DRM also underscored the importance of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, a total ban on plastic, and segregation of wet and dry waste at the source. He appealed to the public to avoid single-use plastic and voluntarily contribute to achieving all environmental goals.

Patil, along with ADRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin, ADRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, Railway Hospital CMS M Sowribala and other officers distributed cloth bags to children and passengers.

He also released a World Environment Day brochure featuring the achievements of the Vijayawada Division in the field of energy conservation. Later, the DRM along with the branch officers and staff took part in a plantation drive at the railway station.