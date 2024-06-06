Who will be TDP’s choice for LS Speaker post?

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have urged the BJP leadership to allot the Lok Sabha Speaker post for his party MP. But, the question here is who will be the TDP MP fit for the coveted post?

According to TDP sources, there is no discussion on the subject so far.

In fact, except a few, most of the newly elected TDP MPs are first timers. Out of the 16 TDP MPs, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has scored a hat-trick win, while Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy got elected for the fifth time. Though Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nellore for the first time, he served as a Rajya Sabha member. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu and BK Parthasarathi got elected for the second time from Narasaraopet and Hindupur Lok Sabha segments.

All the remaining TDP MPs are first timers. Former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi’s son GM Harish was elected from Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency, and retired IPS officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti won from Bapatla for the first time.

Sources say in case the NDA agrees to give the Speaker post to the TDP, the leadership may opt for Ram Mohan Naidu going by his experience as a parliamentarian, and also his oratory skills in English and Hindi. Though elected for the first time, Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar may also be picked for the post going by his capabilities.

“It is hypothetical to predict on who will be the Lok Sabha Speaker from the TDP as there is no confirmation yet whether the party has sought the post or not,” a TDP leader said, adding that if the post is allotted, the leadership may opt to give it to an SC MP as in case of Balayogi.