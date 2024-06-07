Andhra Pradesh: BJP, JSP likely to get four to five Cabinet berths

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP and the JSP are likely to get four to five berths in the Cabinet of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

With the TDP all set to join the Union Cabinet, the BJP will also be part of the State Cabinet, party leaders said. However, it is the BJP national leadership to decide on the number of Cabinet berths they will seek from their poll partner, they added.

According to sources in the TDP, the party may offer two Cabinet berths to the BJP. Of the eight legislators who won from the BJP, there are at least five top contenders for a ministerial post.

Former Rajya Sabha member Y Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas are the likely picks, sources said.

As both belong to the Kamma community, if the caste equations do not permit, Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju or Dharmavaram MLA Y Satya Kumar Yadav’s candidature may be considered. The composition of the candidates is likely to depend on regional equations. Sujana and Kamineni are from South Coastal Andhra, Vishnu Kumar Raju from North Coastal Andhra, and Satya Kumar from Rayalaseema, the sources added.