Andhra Pradesh: BJP, JSP likely to get four to five Cabinet berths

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP and the JSP are likely to get four to five berths in the Cabinet of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
With the TDP all set to join the Union Cabinet, the BJP will also be part of the State Cabinet, party leaders said. However, it is the BJP national leadership to decide on the number of Cabinet berths they will seek from their poll partner, they added.
According to sources in the TDP, the party may offer two Cabinet berths to the BJP. Of the eight legislators who won from the BJP, there are at least five top contenders for a ministerial post.
Former Rajya Sabha member Y Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas are the likely picks, sources said.
As both belong to the Kamma community, if the caste equations do not permit, Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju or Dharmavaram MLA Y Satya Kumar Yadav’s candidature may be considered. The composition of the candidates is likely to depend on regional equations. Sujana and Kamineni are from South Coastal Andhra, Vishnu Kumar Raju from North Coastal Andhra, and Satya Kumar from Rayalaseema, the sources added.
Meanwhile, the JSP is likely to get a couple of Cabinet berths, but its chief and the ‘Kingmaker’ Pawan Kalyan is unlikely to be one among them. Pawan Kalyan may opt out of the Cabinet, but play a key role, staying out of administrative circles, sources said.
From the JSP, senior leader and former Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar is the possible pick. Manohar has been with Pawan Kalyan even when the party was facing tough times, and is said have a close rapport with the party chief.
Sources further added that if the BJP insists for another ministerial berth, the JSP may be asked to sacrifice one of its seats.
Another senior leader and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna from North Coastal Andhra, who hails from the Gavara community, may be the second choice. A leader from the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari districts may be picked as the party has won all the seats it contested, and also helped its allies win, leading to a clean sweep of the two districts.