Costly private school books burden parents

GUNTUR: While children are eagerly waiting to get back to schools which are to reopen from June 12 across the State, parents are gazing at their savings as the private schools are collecting exorbitant fees for books causing a huge dent in the expenses.

Over 1,500 private schools are present in Guntur district. According to sources, it is found that these schools are demanding the students and parents to use books provided by the respective schools, stating that their curriculum is different.

Apart from school and tuition fees, the private school managements are reportedly collecting Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,900 as fee for books alone for nursery children. These prices gradually increase with every class and the management are collecting Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for books from each student.

Meanwhile, the parents who want their children to crack entrance exams in the future are bearing the burden and paying the fee without any questions asked. T Kavitha, a parent of a ward studying at a private school in the city said that in the name of special curriculum and various additional classes, the children are given notebooks, materials, guides, question banks and practice books for each subject.