Naidu to attend NDA meet in Delhi, clarity on portfolios may emerge today

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Thursday to attend the NDA’s Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday. It is expected that another round of talks will be held to discuss matters pertaining to the post of Lok Sabha speaker and Cabinet portfolios. Additionally, Naidu, who is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, may invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event during the meeting.

While negotiations are going on with the TDP demanding for the Lok Sabha Speaker post and five minister berths, it appears that the BJP is reluctant to give the Speaker post and may allocate the Deputy Speaker post to the yellow party, besides allotting the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministers of State for Urban Development and Finance.

However, when contacted by TNIE, a senior TDP leader said talks are going on and the outcome is not known to others as discussions were held between top brass of the two parties. As of now, nothing has been finalised. Clarity may emerge after the talks on Friday.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that in case the TDP gets the Deputy Speaker post, Bapatla MP T Krishna Prasad, a retired IPS officer, may be the choice. If not, Amalapuram MP GM Harish, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi, might be chosen.

Earlier in the day, Naidu held a meeting with the newly-elected MPs and made some interesting comments.