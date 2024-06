VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the 1987 batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology).

Incumbent Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, who was on leave was transferred and no posting has been given to him, he is due to retire by the end of this month