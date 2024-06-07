Polls held with meticulous planning, says Bapatla Collector

GUNTUR: The polling and counting for one Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies in Bapatla district held on May 13 and June 4 respectively concluded in a peaceful manner without any untoward incidents, said Collector Ranjit Bhasha.

Speaking at a press conference along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal in Bapatla on Thursday, the Collector said that with meticulous planning and following the regulations of Election Commission of India, elections were held successfully without the need for re-polling across the district.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that since MCC was enforced, as many as 523 cases have been filed and 4,253 people were bindover. “Freebies, cash, and liquor worth Rs 5.99 crore have been seized. On the day of polling, and in the days following, as many as 562 people were booked in 76 cases for involvement in various violent incidents,” he added.