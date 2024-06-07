TDP-YSRC clashes spur tensions in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in various parts of the State after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers reportedly attacked leaders and activists of the YSRC on Thursday.

In Nuzvid town, YSRC counsellor Girish was allegedly attacked by TDP cadre in broad daylight near Pedda Gandhi Bomma centre. The injured Girish was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.

Upon learning about the incident, YSRC leaders rushed to the hospital and demanded strict action to control the high-handedness of the TDP leaders.

Eluru district SP D Mary Prashanti inspected the spot. She refuted claims made by certain vernacular media channels and the YSRC that the police refrained from stopping the attacks.

In an official release, the SP stated that the incident was personal. She explained that the two accused, Nukala Sai Kumar and Moodu Sudheer Kumar, were on their way to the municipal office at around 10.30 am when they picked up an argument with Nadakuduru Girish Kumar, who runs a meat shop. “When Girish attacked them with a knife, the duo escaped and returned with another person. All three attacked Girish with a weapon, causing severe injuries. The accused have been taken into custody,” added the SP.