TDP-YSRC clashes spur tensions in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in various parts of the State after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers reportedly attacked leaders and activists of the YSRC on Thursday.
In Nuzvid town, YSRC counsellor Girish was allegedly attacked by TDP cadre in broad daylight near Pedda Gandhi Bomma centre. The injured Girish was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.
Upon learning about the incident, YSRC leaders rushed to the hospital and demanded strict action to control the high-handedness of the TDP leaders.
Eluru district SP D Mary Prashanti inspected the spot. She refuted claims made by certain vernacular media channels and the YSRC that the police refrained from stopping the attacks.
In an official release, the SP stated that the incident was personal. She explained that the two accused, Nukala Sai Kumar and Moodu Sudheer Kumar, were on their way to the municipal office at around 10.30 am when they picked up an argument with Nadakuduru Girish Kumar, who runs a meat shop. “When Girish attacked them with a knife, the duo escaped and returned with another person. All three attacked Girish with a weapon, causing severe injuries. The accused have been taken into custody,” added the SP.
In the second incident, followers of Rayachoti MLA M Ramprasad Reddy allegedly vandalised the house of former MPP Polu Subba Reddy. Subba Reddy’s brother sustained injuries, and furniture in the house was destroyed. The attack reportedly occurred after Subba Reddy stopped TDP cadre from celebrating their victory by bursting crackers at the statue of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Yadapalli village.
In a third incident, both TDP and YSRC activists clashed in Alasandaguthi village in Adoni mandal while celebrating the TDP’s victory in the general elections on Wednesday night. According to police, the incident occurred when a small argument between YSRC and TDP activists escalated into a quarrel. Some TDP members then entered the homes of YSRC activists, and reportedly damaged furniture, TVs, and other goods, threatening the residents. Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Adoni rural police station CI Niranjan Reddy said a case has been registered against both groups.
In Palnadu, cases have been registered against individuals who engaged in violence, causing destruction to the government properties, and assaults following the election results.