Who will make it to Naidu’s Cabinet from Godavari districts?

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Who will make it to the Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet from the erstwhile undivided twin Godavari districts?

As Naidu is set to take over as the Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time on June 12 at Amaravati, legislators from the Godavari districts are trying their luck in getting into his Cabinet. The elephant in the room is Jana Sena Party chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan.

Naidu may have to take him into the Cabinet as he played a crucial role in the victory of the tripartite alliance in the Assembly elections. There are senior MLAs whom Naidu cannot ignore. They include Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (Rajahmundry Rural), K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (Undi), Jyothula Nehru (Jaggampet), Kandula Durgesh (Nidadavolu, JSP), Pithani Satyanarayana (Achanta), V Kondababu (Kakinada City) and A Ananda Rao (Amalapuram).

There are 13 Kapu community MLAs from TDP and JSP, six BC MLAs, two ST MLAs, six SC MLAs, two Kshatriya MLAs, four Kamma MLAs, and one Reddy community MLA in the Godavari districts. However, of the eight MLAs, only five to six MLAs may be inducted into the Cabinet.