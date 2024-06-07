Yellow gangs on rampage in State: Ex-CM Jagan to Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dismay over the alleged attacks on YSRC cadre by the TDP and the ‘dwindling’ law and order situation in the State, YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the Governor to intervene and stop the attacks on his party workers.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Jagan posted that the ‘yellow gangs’ are on a rampage and have created an atmosphere of fear even before forming the government in the State. “The government and private properties like village secretariats and RBKs are being destroyed everywhere. Leaders and activists of YSRC are left unprotected. The police system has succumbed to the pressures from the ‘ruling party’ (TDP),” he posted.

Jagan urged the Governor to immediately intervene and protect the lives of YSRC leaders and safeguard the public property. Jagan added that the party stands with every cadre and social media activist who supported the YSRC and has suffered attacks from the TDP.

YSRC delegation makes representation to Guv

Meanwhile, a delegation of YSRC leaders, led by the party’s Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, met Governor S Abdul Nazeer and submitted a representation seeking action to restrain the TDP from resorting to attacks on YSRC leaders and party workers.

Speaking to mediapersons, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) alleged that TDP ‘goons’ are resorting to attacks targeting YSRC leaders and sympathisers.

Pointing out the violence in Nuzvid, Perni Nani said even the Governor was shocked knowing the terror unleashed in the region. “The YSRC has appointed a committee to protect the party workers and sympathisers, besides activating legal teams in all the 26 districts of the State,” he added.

MPs M Gurumoorthy, Ch Thanuja Rani, MLAs Sivaprasad, Matsyalingam, Visweswara Raju and Parchur in-charge Balaji were also part of the delegation.