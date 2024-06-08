Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on June 12

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made at a brisk pace for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. Naidu will swear-in at 11.27 am likely in Gannavaram on Wednesday.

At least 10 senior leaders would also be sworn-in on the same day, sources said, adding that the Cabinet will be expanded later on. It was informed that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh would also be sworn-in as a minister on the day.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other NDA ruled States likely to attend the event, the party wants to make the swearing-in ceremony on a grand note. The party initially mulled to organise the ceremony in the Amaravati capital region and the event organisers have also shifted the necessary material for erecting tents and others.

However, they found the place unsuitable, following which they started looking for alternate places. The party leaders have also planned to organise the event near AIIMS at Mangalagiri but reportedly found the place unsuitable to organise with grandeur.

Senior TDP leaders including the party’s AP unit president K Atchannaiadu had inspected the open land at IT Park in Kesarapalli near Gannavaram and have reportedly narrowed down on the site. Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP senior leaders held talks with Director General of Police Harish Gupta and officials of panchayat raj department for making arrangements for the event.

Sources said the TDP Legislative Party meeting would be held on June 11 where the MLAs would be formally electing Naidu as their leader. It is likely that Naidu might announce the names of the ministers to be sworn-in along with him. It is unlikely that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be attending the event.