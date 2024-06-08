ShowTime’s CCC clinches landslide victory for Telugu desam

VISAKHAPATNAM: For over two decades, political consulting had reshaped Indian politics, yet foundational methods remained largely unchanged—until ShowTime Consulting (STC) stepped in with its innovative approach in Andhra Pradesh. Led by Robbin Sharrma and Shantanu Singh, STC designed a finely-tuned, two-tier war room that not only clinched a landslide victory for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but also set a new standard for political campaigning with their revolutionary Central Command Centre (CCC).

STC’s CCC marked a shift from conventional top-down strategies, comprising over 200 STC professionals and party officials divided into two teams with clear objectives. This interconnected network unified office-bearers from 175 Assembly constituencies, facilitating real-time issue identification, monitoring, and tailored micro strategies for each segment.

Coordinating with nearly 1,400 ground personnel, the CCC effectively monitored targeted outreach for specific groups, including youth, women, SC/ST communities, and backward classes, focusing on 1,461,200 undecided voters.

STC assembled a team of State leads, zonal managers, data analysts, researchers, and PR professionals to develop customised strategies.

The CCC identified growing discontent with the Land Titling Act, turning it into a key narrative for the TDP. During his ‘Praja Galam’ meeting in Darsi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tore a copy of the Act, sparking widespread protests and social media impact. The Assembly War Room, a crucial CCC tier, spread this narrative to the booth level.

The CCC enabled multiple concurrent campaigns with a consistent narrative. Nara Bhuvaneswari’s ‘Nijam Gelavali’ Yatra, initially a thank-you tour following Naidu’s arrest, evolved into a condolence tour after the CCC learned of nearly 200 deaths from shock. She addressed local and State issues and spoke about the injustice done to Naidu. During the tour’s last leg in Nandikotkur, a YSRC leader assaulted a Muslim woman. Bhuvaneswari condemned the incident, and the CCC quickly turned it into a Statewide issue.

By adopting a bottom-up approach driven by public sentiment, the CCC became a well-oiled machine.